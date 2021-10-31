Watch Billie Eilish perform as Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ live-to-film concert

Billie Eilish performed as part of the Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert on Friday night, playing the role of Sally.

The show was held at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium, with a second taking place tonight (October 31). For the concert, Eilish performed ‘Sally’s Song’ and a duet with Danny Elfman’s character Jack Skellington, ‘Simply Meant To Be’. Watch the performances below:

Eilish released her second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, earlier this year. NME gave it five stars upon its release, writing that “the star has repeated the success of her stellar debut – without repeating any of its tricks”.

Since releasing ‘Happier Than Ever’, Eilish took part in the Disney+ concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which saw the singer perform every song from album in sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl, backed by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Eilish has also performed as part of the line-ups for Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Global Citizen Live and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She will headline Glastonbury in 2022.