Watch Billie Eilish perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

Billie Eilish performed at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, marking her first arena show since the pandemic started.

For the set, Eilish performed five tracks from across her catalogue: ‘Happier Than Ever’, ‘Oxytocin’ and ‘Everything I Wanted’, as well as debut album songs ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Bury a Friend’.

“It’s been a year and a half, what the fuck. Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun. It’s going to be amazing. Forget everything that’s shitty in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, OK?” she said during the show.

Advertisement

Watch the set below:

The pop singer had her Where Do We Go? world tour abruptly cut short when the pandemic began in March 2020.

In the coming weeks, Eilish is set to perform at the Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Firefly and Austin City Limits festivals. She will tour ‘Happier Than Ever’ in the UK in June 2022, with Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl In Red recently locked in as support acts.

Eilish released ‘Happier Than Ever’, her second studio album, back in July. The album was given five stars from NME upon its release, saying it “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down”.