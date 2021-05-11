Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Your Power’ for the first time on ‘Colbert’

Billie Eilish has taken to the desert to give her first television performance of ‘Your Power’, aired during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Matching the colour scheme from the song’s music video, Eilish performed the song acoustically while sitting on a stage in the middle of a desert, with her brother Finneas sitting beside her playing an acoustic guitar.

Watch the performance below.

In an interview with Colbert, Eilish revealed that she had been platinum blonde for longer than we’d thought, even wearing a wig resembling her famous black-and-green do for her appearance on the show in February.

“I knew it would have these processing periods where it would look insane, and I didn’t want to look insane,” Eilish said of her hair.

“But I needed something quick – so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish halloween costume wig on Amazon.”

“It was awful,” she continued. “It was the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”

.@billieeilish admits to wearing a Billie Eilish wig in her February Late Show appearance. 🤯 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/1naCy7A4eQ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 11, 2021

‘Your Power’ is the third song we’ve heard so far from Eilish’s forthcoming second album ‘Happier Than Ever’. It followed the release of Eilish’s two 2020 singles, ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’.

‘Happier Than Ever’ was announced last month, and is set for release on Friday July 30. While announcing the project, Eilish said it’s her favourite thing she’s ever created.

“I can’t even tell you,” she wrote.

“I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel.”

Eilish recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue, which subsequently broke the record on Instagram for fastest photo to hit 1million likes, doing so in under six minutes.

“I love these pictures and I loved doing this shoot,” Eilish wrote in a caption of a photo she posted from inside the magazine.

“Do whatever you want whenever you want. Fuck everything else.”