Watch Billie Eilish play acoustic set for fans after show cancelled due to bad weather

Billie Eilish‘s gig in Mexico City this week was cancelled at the last minute due to bad weather – watch her play a short acoustic set instead below.

The singer was set to play the Foro Sol venue on Wednesday night (March 29) but the show was unable to take place due to heavy rain and wind.

After fans were alerted to the last-minute cancellation, Eilish and brother Finneas came out on stage to perform six tracks acoustically. During the set, she played hits ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘When The Party’s Over’ and the title track to second album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“That was truly really special for me, I love you so much,” she told fans who stayed to watch the impromptu show.

See footage from Wednesday’s acoustic gig below. The full Mexico City show has been rescheduled for tonight (March 30).

Billie Eilish and Finneas playing acoustic in Mexico City after a rainstorm hit different pic.twitter.com/JjjnTjewM5 — Patrønus [lll] (@FerPafri) March 30, 2023

Billie Eilish cantando en acústico Lovely con ayuda de sus fans en el Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México 🥺 | #billieeilish #lluvia #CDMX #ForoSol pic.twitter.com/naZVJ9FbHn — Alan Ramírez (@ramirez7alan) March 30, 2023

Un hilo de la lluvia que está cayendo en el Foro Sol previo a la presentación de Billie Eilish. De momento no hay novedad, el concierto sigue en pie.#billieeilish #mex #cdmx #forosol pic.twitter.com/vuxk3Qvypo — Eventos Musicales en Mexico (@EventosMexicoMx) March 30, 2023

Billie Eilish canta ‘Happier Than Ever’ en acústico junto a sus fans en México 🇲🇽, posterior a la cancelación de su show. pic.twitter.com/N7KGjmnayr — MUSICTRENDS Colombia (@musictrendscol) March 30, 2023

#HTEMexicoCity: Current weather conditions in Mexico City, Mexico. If you're in attendance please be safe and look after one another! pic.twitter.com/ILEw4G6p6D — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 30, 2023

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish was announced this week as one of the headliners for Lollapalooza 2023, alongside Kendrick Lamar and The 1975.

Lollapalooza 2023 is returning to Giant Park in Chicago, Illinois from August 3-6. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together and Karol G will also be topping the bill, with the latter making history as the first female Latin artist to headline the festival.

The festival has also booked the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, 30 Seconds To Mars, Beebadoobee and Fred again.. They will be joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Gorgon City, Alex G, Diplo, Joey Bada$$, NewJeans and Maggie Rogers.

March also saw the arrival of Eilish’s first acting role in Donald Glover‘s Swarm. The Amazon Prime Video series follows a young woman named Dre, whose obsession with one of the world’s biggest pop stars – as well as an unexpected trauma involving her sister, Marissa (Chloe Bailey) – sets her on a dark journey across the country.

As Dre continues on her increasingly violent path, she encounters characters played by Damson Idris (Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid) as well as Byron Bowers, Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson, internet personality Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin and American Auto breakout X Mayo.

Though Eilish has appeared in several music documentaries and voiced a version of herself for The Simpsons’ short, ‘When Billie Met Lisa’, Swarm is the singer’s first fully scripted role as an actor.