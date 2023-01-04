Watch Billie Eilish’s tender cover of Ben Folds deep cut ‘Still’

Billie Eilish has shared a brief cover of Ben Folds‘ deep cut ‘Still’ – watch the video below.

Folds wrote and produced the song in question for the soundtrack to Over The Hedge, the 2006 DreamWorks Animation film starring Bruce Willis, Steve Carell, William Shatner and more.

Yesterday (January 3), Eilish posted a 51-second clip on TikTok that sees her performing a delicate solo rendition of ‘Still’ on a piano at what appears to be her home.

A twinkling Christmas tree appears in the background of the festive video as the track’s lyrics are displayed onscreen.

“I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything,” Eilish sings tenderly. “You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily/ It’s only change, it’s only everything I know/ It’s only change, and I’m only changing.”

You can tune in here:

In other news, a new film capturing Eilish’s live concerts in London last summer is due to be aired in cinemas for one night only later this month. Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will feature 30 minutes of previously unreleased footage featuring six unseen songs.

Last month saw the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer being joined on-stage by Phoebe Bridgers and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl in LA. Bridgers played her 2017 single ‘Motion Sickness’ with Eilish after Grohl appeared for a joint rendition of Foos favourite ‘My Hero’.

Billie Eilish was recently confirmed as one of the headliners for next year’s Reading & Leeds festivals. She’ll join Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons at the top of the bill in August.