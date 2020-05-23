Billy Idol was the latest guest for Jimmy Fallon‘s “at-home remixes” with the presenter’s house band The Roots.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been experimenting with performances during quarantine by getting musicians to use household objects to perform iconic pop songs on the show remotely. Idol joined Fallon and The Roots for a rendition of his 1981 hit ‘Dancing With Myself’ on Thursday (May 21), replete with blender tapping and pot drumming.

The clip is cut together with video entries from fans dancing around their homes and other locations.

Last month, Fallon and co. teamed up with Sting for a remote performance of ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’.

Idol is set to perform at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival on September 19 and 20 along with Pearl Jam, Patti Smith, The Beach Boys, the Avett Brothers, Cage the Elephant, Phoebe Bridgers, Ani DiFranco and others.

Tickets are still available for the event, however, it could be cancelled or postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other acts that have starred on The Tonight Show since lockdown began include Chvrches, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, and Tones And I.

Earlier this week, Courtney Barnett performed a stripped-back version of ‘Sunday Roast’ from her bedroom in isolation. Barnett played the ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ cut simply, with just an unamplified acoustic guitar made by the Australian guitar brand Maton.