Watch Billy Joel perform with his daughters at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel was joined by his two daughters at the latest of his Madison Square Garden shows this week (December 19), for a rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’. Check out the video below.

Joel’s two girls, eight-year-old Della and six-year-old Remy, sang the festive classic with their father joining on piano, in a show that also featured Christmas favourites such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’.

At the same show, Elvis Costello joined Joel to play a version of Joel’s ‘Allentown’ and Costello’s ‘Pump It Up’.

The show was part of Joel’s decade-long monthly concert residency at the legendary New York venue, which is due to come to an end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

Announcing the end of the run, Joel said that he was “kind of flabbergasted” that the series had lasted as long as it did, adding: “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows…all right already!”

Earlier this month, he also shared details of a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris Isaak. Visit here to buy your tickets.

In other Billy Joel news, earlier this year the piano man responded to Fall Out Boy‘s updated cover of his song ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’. He also caught fans off guard when he brought out Joe Jonas as a surprise guest during his 2023 BST Hyde Park show, with the pair singing Joel’s hit ‘Uptown Girl’ together during the gig’s encore.