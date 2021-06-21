Watch Black Country, New Road cover ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’

Black Country, New Road covered the ABBA classic ‘Mamma Mia’ at a socially distanced gig last night (June 20) – watch footage below.

The band were playing a show at the Future Yard in Birkenhead in support of their debut album ‘For the first time‘.

The band’s ABBA cover, which stayed largely true to the original, featured additional sax and violin, and follows the seven-piece’s recent cover of MGMT’s ‘Time To Pretend’.

Advertisement

Watch Black Country, New Road cover ‘Mamma Mia’ below.

The band are currently on a socially distanced UK tour which began last week (June 15) in Bath. They’ll continue playing shows for the rest of June, ending up in London with two gigs at the Islington Assembly Hall.

See the full list of remaining dates below.

JUNE 2021

21 – Tyne Bank Brewery, Newcastle

23 – Abbeydale Picturehouse, Sheffield

25 – YES (2 sets), Manchester

26 – Brudenell Social Club (2 sets), Leeds

27 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

28 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

29 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

Advertisement

Black Country, New Road released their debut album ‘For the first time’ in February via Ninja Tune. NME gave the album a five-star review, writing: “‘For The First Time’ doesn’t quite sound like the product of a fully-developed artistic vision. Rather, it fizzes with possibility and intrigue, its (very few) overreaches only adding to the impression that BC,NR are less interested in providing definitive statements than they are continuing to push forward into the unknown.

“Their peak may be years away yet, but this is still some of the most exciting music you’ll hear until then; I’m not sure what more you could ask of a debut.”

The band recently shared a new alternate acoustic version of the album’s latest single ‘Track X’.