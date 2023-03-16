Watch BLACKPINK’s Jennie star in Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign

BLACKPINK member Jennie has been revealed as one of the stars of fashion brand Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign.

Yesterday (March 15), Calvin Klein released new advertisements starring the K-pop singer on its Instagram. In them, Jennie is seen sporting a chic dark hair with bangs while modelling a variety of the fashion brand’s pieces, and even posing with a kitten in one image.

The spring campaign arrived alongside a moody visual, where Jennie dances to ‘I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself’ by The White Stripes while sporting different denim looks.

Jennie is no stranger to Calvin Klein, having previously starred in the brand’s 2022 spring and fall campaigns. This year’s spring campaign also stars other celebrities, including FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.

Jennie previously appeared in the first episode of ‘Last Evaluation’, the online series by YG Entertainment that will decide the line-up of the agency’s upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER.

During her appearance in the episode, the BLACKPINK member gave advice to BABYMONSTER trainees Ahyeon, Ruka and Pharita, who were preparing for their performance of Rosé‘s solo song ‘Gone’.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Jisoo has released a number of teasers in the lead up to the arrival of her long-awaited debut solo project, ‘ME’. The latest, which dropped today (March 16), is a striking visual film. Watch it here.

Jisoo will become the final BLACKPINK member to go solo, following Jennie in 2018, and Rosé and Lisa in 2021.