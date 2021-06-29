Watch BLACKPINK’s Rosé perform tender John Mayer cover

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has covered John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ during an appearance on Korean TV.

The singer featured on the new variety programme Sea Of Hope earlier today (June 29), which sees Korean stars perform music and prepare meals for guests at a seaside venue.

Rosé was the new series’ first guest, joining the resident cast comprised of SHINee’s Onew, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun, actors Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, Lee Ji-ah, and singer-songwriter and Mystic Story CEO Yoon Jong-shin.

The performance was held in front of a very small audience and saw Rosé accompanied by a guitarist and keyboardist. Although she held an acoustic guitar on her lap throughout the performance, she did not play it.

As the song reached its final throes, she was joined on backing vocals by Onew, Lee Su-hyun and Yoon Jong-shin. Watch Rosé’s cover of John Mayer below now.

In March, Rosé released her first solo single album, ‘R’. It featured the tracks ‘On The Ground’ and ‘Gone’, and sold more than half a million copies within just over a month of being released. The feat made her the first South Korean female soloist to breach the half-million sales mark in 19 years.

In a four-star review, NME said of the single album: “‘R’, her two-track solo debut, illuminates new sides of the Korean-Australian singer. In BLACKPINK’s songs, her parts are often built for belting out, carrying drama and emotion in powerful melodies. Here, Rosé takes things back to basics, decluttering the often busy layers found on her group’s songs to just what’s needed and employing a quieter, softer approach.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will celebrate their fifth anniversary in August with a new movie – BLACKPINK: The Movie – which will feature a special never-before-seen interview with the group and footage capturing moments from their last five years. It will also include five songs from their ‘The Show’ livestream concert and ‘In Your Area’ 2018 concert.

Rapper Lisa is expected to be the next member of the band to release solo material, after comedian Yoo Jae-suk listed the star alongside girl group Lovelyz as artists who will be making a comeback in July during an episode of MBC reality show Hangout with Yoo. BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment have yet to confirm the release.