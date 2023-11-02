Watch Bleachers perform ‘Modern Girl’ on ‘Fallon’

Bleachers performed recent single ‘Modern Girl’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (November 1).

Much like the single, the Jack Antonoff-led band performed the track with saxophones. You can view footage below.

The track was the band’s first release under their new label home, Dirty Hit, and arrived last month. It is their first since 2021’s ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Yesterday Night‘.

The single was recently featured on the final season of the Netflix series Sex Education and will be part of the band’s forthcoming album.

Bleachers recently announced that they would be managed by Jamie Oborne and signed to the latter’s independent label Dirty Hit. The label is also home to The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and more.

“Very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me,” said Antonoff in a statement at the time. “Have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do.”

In a four-star review of their 2021 LP ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Yesterday’, NME shared: “The record captures that sentiment in many forms – from the aftermath of Antonoff’s 2018 break-up with actor-director Lena Dunham, the feeling of wanting to break free from his native New Jersey, the intense longing to play with his band when pandemic restrictions made it impossible.”

They continued: “Bleachers’ past releases might have dealt in the dark moments of life – loss, death and grieving among them – but they did so in a way that felt like you were exorcising your own ghosts by singing along. There are glimpses of that here, but also moments that leave you ruminating on your own need for escape, to run away from – or towards – something. It might not leave you feeling as euphoric as what’s come before, but its lingering sensation is a testament to the power of Antonoff’s immersive songwriting.”