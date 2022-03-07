Watch Bliss n Eso bring Coolio onstage to perform ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

Bliss n Eso surprised fans when they introduced rap legend Coolio to the stage last month (February 24) for a collaborative performance of the latter’s hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.

The hip hip trio were performing at The Forum in Melbourne as part of their ‘The Sun’ national tour, when they introduced Coolio to the stage.

The rap veteran stepped out to rapturous applause as the iconic opening melody to his 1995 single played. Coolio proceeded to rap his respective verses, with Bliss n Eso singing its iconic chorus.

Watch the moment below:

“The influence that Gangsta’s Paradise had on us and the entire rap game is beyond explanation,” Bliss n Eso explained in an accompanying statement. “So when we got the call that the legendary Coolio was not only in town, but that he wanted to come down to our sold out show… and perform it with us, we jumped straight away!”

Bliss n Eso’s tour, which has stops until July, is in support of latest album ‘The Sun’, which was released in August 2021. The 29-date run was originally set to take place last year but experienced significant rescheduling.

‘The Sun’, the group’s seventh studio album, saw Bliss n Eso bring in collaborators for several tracks, with the likes of Kasey Chambers, Dizzee Rascal and Chillinit appearing on singles ‘Good People’, ‘On One’ and ‘OG’s’ respectively.