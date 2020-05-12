GAMING  

Blossoms and Miles Kane’s cover of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ is now available to stream

The rendition is part of the band's 'In Isolation' covers series

By Will Lavin
Blossoms
Blossoms and Miles Kane have collaborated in self-isolation. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blossoms and Miles Kane‘s lockdown cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ is now available to stream and download – listen to it below.

The Stockport band and the Liverpool musician first shared their cover on April 25, with an accompanying video showing each musician performing their individual parts from their respective homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Blossoms have announced today (May 12) that their ‘The Less I Know The Better’ isolation cover is now available to stream and download. You can watch a clip of the band and Kane performing the track below.

Taken from Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’, ‘The Less I Know The Better’ was originally inspired by Kevin Parker’s love of disco and recently ranked highly in NME‘s countdown of the best Tame Impala songs.

The Tame Impala cover follows Blossoms’ recent lockdown renditions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’.

Last month, The Jaded Hearts Club Band – the supergroup featuring the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, and Jet’s Nic Cester – released their latest single.

With Cester on lead vocals, ‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’ sees the group deliver their own take on the Marvin Gaye song – which was released from the vaults of Motown in 1994.





