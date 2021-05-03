Watch Blossoms cover The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ at Liverpool pilot gig

Blossoms covered a classic from The Beatles as part of their historic set in Liverpool last night (May 2) – watch footage below.

Part of a weekend of pilot events in Liverpool this weekend, the city’s Sefton Park played host to 5,000 people – it usually holds 7,500 – with no requirement for attendees to socially distance, wear a face mask or have a vaccine passport to get into the venue.

See footage, photos and reaction to the gig – which followed a two-day clubbing event in the city on Friday and Saturday, here.

As part of their set, which leaned on all of their three studio albums, Blossoms also threw in an ode to Liverpool’s greatest sons, covering The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’, which they previously covered at the start of the pandemic in a self-isolation video.

Watch footage of last night’s performance below.

🎥 PAPERBACK WRITER // @BlossomsBand covering @thebeatles @ Sefton Park pilot gig 2021 (Melodies? Nailed it) pic.twitter.com/O4UIOQBTEl — At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) May 3, 2021

Last night’s gig – which also featured The Lathums and Zuzu – was organised by promoters Festival Republic. Boss Melvin Benn promised a “historic” show that would allow punters to “behave as if the pandemic never happened”.

“This will be the first gig in the Northern hemisphere where it’s a proper show, with 5,000 people not socially distanced, not having to wear masks, with bars and food stalls in the arena, and it will feel like a mini version of a festival,” he said. “The whole world will be looking at it. You know how many gigs I’ve been involved in, but this is the most historic. I’m just so excited by it.”

Further pilot events are set to take place across the UK in May, including the BRIT Awards next week (May 11), which will play host to a non-socially distanced crowd, with a number of tickets going to key workers.