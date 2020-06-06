Watch Blossoms’ Tom Ogden cover Babybird’s ‘You’re Gorgeous’

Blossoms’ Tom Ogden has covered Babybird’s ‘You’re Gorgeous’ in full in a new video – scroll down to watch it now.

The band often cover the 1996 track at their shows but opt only to play a snippet of it rather than the full song.

Earlier today (June 6), frontman Ogden shared a video of himself playing the song on an acoustic guitar. “Always do a bit of this tune at the end of ‘My Favourite Room’ so thought I’d do the full tune,” he wrote. Watch the full cover below now.

You're Gorgeous (Babybird cover) – Blossoms Always do a bit of this tune at the end of My Favourite Room so thought I'd do the full tune. Enjoy Xxx pic.twitter.com/CVXH2icLYo — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) June 6, 2020

Since the coronavirus pandemic put the UK on lockdown, the Stockport band have shared a series of covers recorded in self-isolation. Their latest arrived last weekend (May 31) and saw them team up with The Courteeners’ Liam Fray on a version of the Manchester band’s ‘Please Don’t’.

Other recent videos have seen the group cover Frank Ocean and The Beatles, as well as collaborating with Miles Kane on a Tame Impala cover.

The lockdown covers will be collated on a special ‘Blossoms In Isolation’ album, produced on CD and vinyl, later this year.

The band were on tour when the UK went into lockdown, forcing them to postpone their shows. The dates have been rescheduled for August 2020, beginning at London’s Kentish Town Forum on August 4. The full dates are as follows:

August 2020

4 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

5 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

6 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham