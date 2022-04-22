Watch Bob Vylan’s video for their raucous new single ‘Wicked & Bad’

Bob Vylan have shared the video for their latest single ‘Wicked & Bad’ – watch below.

The clip arrives on the same day as the duo’s new album ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’, which was announced last year and is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘We Live Here’.

‘Wicked & Bad’ follows previously released singles ‘Pretty Songs’, ‘GDP’ and ‘Health is Wealth’, arriving with a video directed by Yannick Reid.

The track is heavily influenced by jungle music, which has roots in reggae and dancehall, so the band wanted to pay homage to its birthplace by filming in Jamaica.

Speaking about the video and single, they said: “‘Wicked and Bad’ is a mosh pit, festival ready banger and when we were thinking about what the video would look like we just knew it had to be shot in Jamaica, and having complete creative control and being in complete control of the budget, we were able to just get up and do exactly that!”

They continued: “I [Bobby] reached out to Yannick Reid who is an incredible director in Jamaica and works with Koffee, Protoje, Lila Ike to name a few, he loved the track and came back with a vision that matched perfectly with what we were thinking, even down to the DIY flame thrower which is a cultural staple of dancehalls in Jamaica, it just fits with the song perfectly.

“We used a completely local crew and I styled the outfits. Being a jungle type of track I knew I had to pull out some vintage Moschino pieces which were popular in the UK jungle raves back in the day. It’s the focus track from the new album so we knew it had to make an impact when we released it and this video helps us do just that!”

The band caught up with NME at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, where they spoke about the new album. They were in attendance to present the award for Best Festival in the UK to Reading & Leeds.

“It might be big-headed to say, but there’s maybe more variation than any band’s album – maybe ever!” said drummer Bobbie Vylan.

Bob continued: “It’s a conceptual piece, but it’s very varied in its sonics, it’s varied in its production, the lyrical content, the themes that we’re exploring as well. I think it’s going to be an incredible album to conceptualise what the UK is going through and will be going through in the next year to God knows how long… until this government pulls their finger out of their fucking arsehole.”

The band will be heading off on a full UK headline tour through May and June in support of ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’ – buy tickets here.