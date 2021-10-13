Watch Boston Red Sox celebrate win by singing Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

The Boston Red Sox baseball team toasted a huge win this week by singing along to Robyn‘s ‘Dancing On My Own’ – see footage below.

On Monday night (October 11), the team beat the Tampa Bay Rays at their home stadium of Fenway Park to reach the American League Championship Series.

After the game, live TV footage was shown from the Red Sox locker room, which saw them spraying beer and singing along rapturously to the 2010 song – or, specifically, the Tiësto remix of Calum Scott’s cover version from 2016.

See footage below:

here is a video of the boston red sox singing “dancing on my own” pic.twitter.com/2wtPGMC20Q — 🎃🍂 maggie graber 🍁💀 (@magraber) October 12, 2021

At the end of 2019, NME named Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’ as the best song of the 2010s, writing: “It’s a perfect encapsulation of heartbreak and self-sabotage, and yet those juggernaut beats and percussive clacks wrench the whole thing out of the darkness. Somehow there’s also a brief flicker of hope. “I just came to say goodbye,” Robyn decides eventually.

“Even if she’s chatting shite to make herself feel better, it still feels like a sliding doors moment. Crucially, we leave Robyn holding her own in the corner: thrashing out her anger, jealousy, regret, and confusion in a tightly-packed club. In a nutshell: it’s perfection.”

At the NME Awards 2020 in London last February, Robyn won the Songwriter Of The Decade award. Watch her full acceptance speech above.

The singer’s most recent album ‘Honey’ came out in 2018, and back in August she made a cameo on the song ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ from Lorde‘s third album ‘Solar Power’.