Watch Boy & Bear cover ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ with Annie Hamilton

Boy & Bear took to the triple j studios for the Like A Version segment this week, covering Simple Minds’ 1985 hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ with the help of Annie Hamilton.

The folk outfit bring their signature harmonies to the new wave track, replacing the synth stabs that punctuate the original.

It’s the band’s third appearance for LAV over their career, covering Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back in Black’ in 2016, and Empire of the Sun’s ‘Walking On A Dream’ in 2011.

Watch their rendition of ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ below.

In a post-performance interview, frontman Dave Hosking explained how the inspiration for covering the track actually struck a year ago when he heard the song in a bar before COVID hit.

“I went into the bathroom and actually recorded myself singing it in the bar bathroom,” he explains.

Hosking then proceeded to play the voice memo to prove the anecdote. Watch that interview here.

As is customary of the segment, Boy & Bear also played an original; ‘Hold Your Nerve’ also featuring Annie Hamilton. Watch that performance below.

In September last year, Boy & Bear released the acoustic album ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’, featuring mostly new versions of previously recorded songs. Their most recent studio album was 2019’s ‘Suck on Light’.