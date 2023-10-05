Watch boygenius perform ‘Cool About It’ on ‘Colbert’

boygenius have returned to the late night TV circuit to perform their hit, ‘Cool About It’.

The indie trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – took to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (October 3), just a day after the late-night talk show returned.

For their performance, Bridgers, Dacus and Baker crowded around a singular microphone stand with guitars and banjo in hand and showcased a hushed, rendition of the track. Watch their performance below.

The performance makes the trio the first guest performer to grace the Colbert stage since the talk show returned from the WGA writers strike that ran from May until late September.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert returned on Monday, October 2, and featured a performance by its house band, led by Louis Cato.

boygenius are set to release a new EP, ‘The Rest’, on Friday, October 13. While none of the EP’s four songs have officially been released on streaming, all four tracks have received their live debuts. boygenius’ ‘The Rest’ EP is available on limited edition yellow 10″ vinyl and CD – get your copies here.

boygenius’ debut studio album ‘The Record’ arrived back in March. In a five-star review, NME described the project as “a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen”.

It continued: “Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time. Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”