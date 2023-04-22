Watch Boygenius perform ‘Not Strong Enough’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 21), performing their Boygenius track ‘Not Strong Enough’ – check it out below.

‘Not Strong Enough’ appears on Boygenius’ debut album ‘The Record’ which was released last month and topped the UK Album Charts.

Speaking about the track to Rolling Stone, Bridgers said the lyrics were about “Being like, ‘I’m not strong enough to show up for you. I can’t be the partner that you want me to be.’ But also being like, ‘I’m too fucked up. I’m unknowable in some deep way!’”

“Self-hatred is a god complex sometimes, where you think you’re the most fucked-up person who’s ever lived,” she added. “Straight up, you’re not. And it can make people behave really selfishly, and I love each of our interpretations of that concept.”

Check out their performance of ‘Not Strong Enough’ below:

Boygenius’ appearance on the late night show came ahead of the supergroup returning to Coachella Festival for Weekend Two.

At the first leg of the Californian festival, Boygenius joined MUNA onstage to perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ ahead of their own set which saw them play a host of tracks from ‘The Record’ including ‘$20’, ‘Salt In The Wound’, ‘Me & My Dog’ and ‘Anti-Curse’.

During the set, Dacus spoke up for trans rights. “I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing what’s been going on in Florida and Missouri and some of the other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter. We’re going to fight it and we’re going to win,” she said.

Bridgers then added: “And abortion rocks, and fuck [Florida govenor] Ron DeSantis.”

Later this year, Boygenius are set to play their first-ever UK shows in August, including a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park with MUNA and Ethel Cain as support alongside a recently announced acoustic gig in Kingston.

The band have also confirmed details of a full headline tour of North America for 2023. Any remaining tickets can be bought here.