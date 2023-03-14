Watch Boygenius surprise fans with a SXSW set at Austin Airport

Boygenius staged a surprise set today (March 14) at the Austin Airport to kick off SXSW’s music track. Watch footage of the impromptu performance below.

The supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker announced their return with three new singles and news of the first full-length project, ‘the record’ in January. The album is due out on March 31 Polydor / Interscope Records.

At one point during the short set, Dacus wondered if she was allowed to “cuss” at the airport, due to the amount of swearing in their upcoming album. Fans responded that it was fine. Bridgers ended the set by telling everyone to “have a safe flight!”

NME just landed at #SXSW and we were greeted by a surprise boygenuis performance at Austin’s airport It’s going to be a great week 🤠@xboygeniusx pic.twitter.com/03uJ7NVSo3 — NME (@NME) March 14, 2023

This is the band’s second surprise set in the lead-up to ‘the record’. Earlier this month, the band debuted new songs ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Cool About It’ at New York City’s annual Tibet House benefit.

Boygenius also recently announced a huge outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park in London, with a crowd capacity bigger than London’s O2, with further dates planned in Halifax and at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival. The trio will be joined by Ethel Cain for the London and Halifax dates, and MUNA for London only.

Next month, Boygenius will perform at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and April 22, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. The Californian festival will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23. You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.