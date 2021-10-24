Watch Brandi Carlile perform ‘Broken Horses’ and ‘Right On Time’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

Brandi Carlile appeared as the musical guest on last night’s (October 23) episode of Saturday Night Live, marking her debut on the legendary sketch comedy show.

Brandishing her burnished brown guitar and donning a shimmering Elvis-inspired gold lamé suit, Carlile’s first performance saw her deliver a vivacious rendition of her defiant heartland anthem ‘Broken Horses’, taken from her new album ‘In These Silent Days’.

Returning to the stage for a second time, Carlile reworked ‘Right On Time’, the lead single from her most recent LP.

Appearing on a darkened set wearing a sparkling black-and-white suit, she played the song’s opening verse on piano, before delivering the end of it in chilling a cappella. Carlile then picked up her guitar and joined the rest of her band to bring the song to a close.

You can see both performances below:

Released on October 1, ‘In These Silent Days’ is Carlile’s seventh studio album. Produced by David Cobb and Shooter Jennings, it follows her Grammy nominated 2018 LP ‘By The Way I Forgive You’.

Earlier this month, Carlile staked her claim to be the permanent new vocalist for Soundgarden.

It comes after the singer teamed up with the surviving members of the band, whose frontman Chris Cornell died by suicide in 2017, to perform some of the band’s tracks during a gig of hers in August.

Speaking to Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast, Carlile said she wants to make the gig permanent, commenting that she “would make the time” to tour as Soundgarden’s singer.

“I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” she added. “I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”

Meanwhile, Carlile appears on Elton John‘s new album, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, on the country waltz ‘Simple Things’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Gary Ryan called the album an “all-bets-off stylistic game of spin-the-bottle” that “feels attuned to 2021’s post-genre Spotify world”.