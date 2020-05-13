GAMING  

Watch Brendon Urie and Jimmy Fallon perform ‘Under Pressure’

Performed with The Roots from the comfort of their own homes

By Anna Rose
Brendon Urie and Jimmy Fallon
Brendon Urie and Jimmy Fallon CREDIT: Robyn Beck/Everett Collection Inc

Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie and talk show host Jimmy Fallon have teamed up to release an at-home cover of Queen and David Bowie‘s classic track, ‘Under Pressure’, performed using percussive instruments found at home.

In the 12-screen video, Urie and Fallon can be seen singing the lyrics while Fallon’s in-house band The Roots join in with makeshift instruments such as a butter knife, wine glass, bowl and a pot lid.

Other household objects featured in the rendition include a toaster, frisbee, table and jar, in addition to the more conventional guitar, bass and clapping.

The cover was aired during The Tonight Show on May 12. Watch the video below:

Since the coronavirus pandemic in the US has prevented an in-studio broadcast of The Tonight Show, Fallon has been presenting ten-minute episodes of the show from his home, called Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, featuring guests who, like him, are self-isolating.

Recent appearances on Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition have included Australian singer Tones And I – who performed her most recent single ‘Bad Child’Chvrches, Miranda Lambert, Sting, Lady Antebellum and Mumford & Sons‘ Marcus Mumford.

