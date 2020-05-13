Watch Brendon Urie and Jimmy Fallon perform ‘Under Pressure’

Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie and talk show host Jimmy Fallon have teamed up to release an at-home cover of Queen and David Bowie‘s classic track, ‘Under Pressure’, performed using percussive instruments found at home.

In the 12-screen video, Urie and Fallon can be seen singing the lyrics while Fallon’s in-house band The Roots join in with makeshift instruments such as a butter knife, wine glass, bowl and a pot lid.

Other household objects featured in the rendition include a toaster, frisbee, table and jar, in addition to the more conventional guitar, bass and clapping.

The cover was aired during The Tonight Show on May 12. Watch the video below:

Since the coronavirus pandemic in the US has prevented an in-studio broadcast of The Tonight Show, Fallon has been presenting ten-minute episodes of the show from his home, called Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, featuring guests who, like him, are self-isolating.

Recent appearances on Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition have included Australian singer Tones And I – who performed her most recent single ‘Bad Child’ – Chvrches, Miranda Lambert, Sting, Lady Antebellum and Mumford & Sons‘ Marcus Mumford.