Watch Bright Eyes perform ‘Dance And Sing’ on ‘Colbert’

Bright Eyes stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (April 13) to deliver a performance of ‘Dance And Sing’ – watch it below.

The song – which Conor Oberst and co. performed with a full band and a miniature orchestra – features on the band’s 2020 album ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’, which marked their first full-length project in almost a decade.

The performance on the late night talk show comes as the band prepare to reissue all nine of their studio albums along with a ‘Companion’ EP featuring new recordings of songs from the original release plus a cover version from an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time.

Advertisement

They will kick off the campaign on May 27, with their first three albums – ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, 1998’s ‘Letting Off The Happiness’ and 2000 LP ‘Fevers And Mirrors’.

Watch Bright Eyes on Colbert below:

Last month, Bright Eyes covered Elliott Smith‘s ‘St. Ides Heaven’ for their ‘Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion’ special release.

In February the band shared new recordings of ‘Falling Out Of Love At This Volume’, ‘Contrast And Compare’ featuring Waxahatchee, and ‘Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh’ with Phoebe Bridgers from the six-track Companion EPs.

“It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” frontman Oberst said previously of the series. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

Advertisement

The band have also announced a series of UK, Ireland and shows in Europe kicking off in London on August 30. Their tour will also call at Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin. You can purchase tickets here.

Bright Eyes will play:

AUGUST 2022

30 – London Eventim Apollo

31 – Manchester O2 Apollo

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Dublin Vicar Street

5 – Birmingham O2 Institute

6 – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland