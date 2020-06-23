Watch Bright Eyes perform for first time in nine years on ‘Colbert’

Bright Eyes gave their first performance in nine years on Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – watch it below.

The last time the band played together was at Honolulu’s Hawaii Theatre in November 2011. Since then, Conor Oberst and co. have been inactive, with Oberst staying busy with his solo career.

However, earlier this year Bright Eyes announced they were making a return to music in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME in his first interview about the comeback, Oberst said the band reunited after he discussed the idea with bandmate Nate Walcott at a Christmas party.

“I just said, ‘We should do it – let’s make a record. We’re all getting older’,” Oberst revealed. “We snuck into his bathroom, called up Mike [Mogis] and he was fully on board. We went to Omaha a couple of months later and just started.”

Last night (June 22), on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Bright Eyes performed as a band for the first time in nearly nine years. Watch it below.

The band were supposed to have finished the North American leg of their big comeback tour by now, and were meant to be gearing up to hit Europe, but instead their tour plans were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (June 22), Bright Eyes announced full details of their first new album since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’.

‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’ will come out on August 21 via Dead Oceans, and the band have shared another new song from it.

New track ‘Mariana Trench’ is the fourth preview of the band’s new album, having previously shared ‘Persona Non Grata’, ‘Forced Convalescence’ and ‘One and Done’.