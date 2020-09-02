Watch Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud’s epic video for ‘Obey’

Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud have shared the epic video for their new collaboration ‘Obey’.

Following ‘Ludens‘ and ‘Parasite Eve’, this is the third single to be taken from BMTH’s upcoming new ‘Posthuman’ project. Written by the Sheffield metal pioneers before Yungblud added vocals in LA, ‘Obey’ sees additional production from LA Doom and Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon and comes accompanied by an ambitious video shot in London and directed by Bring Me frontman Oli Sykes.

“We consider ourselves free but only because the chains are invisible, and we are controlled in ways we don’t even want to think about,” said Sykes of the track’s inspiration. “They tell us how to live with a smile on their face, like shit ain’t fucked up, inform us of tragic statistics like it’s nothing… it’s a weird world.”

Advertisement

Yungblud continued: “We are being told to conform to a completely outdated idea that we don’t relate to or even understand. They teach us to turn against each other and to fight against our differences rather than embrace and celebrate them. They try to keep us divided because it makes us weaker.

“Robots follow robots, because they feel nothing at all. But what they don’t realise is that to us, to be different is to be free and a world of fucking love and equality is a world we want to be part of. We will rise above the hate and the diversion. We will fight for the world we want to be a part of. We will not obey.”

Following on from their acclaimed 2019 album ‘amo’, Bring Me The Horizon will be releasing a string of four EPs records under the name ‘Posthuman’.

“The idea behind ‘Posthuman’ is looking at how we’ve stepped out of evolution and the food chain,” Sykes told NME earlier this year. “If we can do that, then we can take responsibility for what we’ve done to the planet and become something better than what humans are right now.”

Advertisement

He continued: “People consume music so quickly these days and it’s great to have something new to look forward to. After [recent single] ‘Parasite Eve’, you’re going to be hearing music from us a lot more regularly. These EPs could be anything from six to 10 tracks each, so if that’s a record then that’s a record. I just don’t think we’ll be going back to working on an album for a year without any touring, then releasing it and everyone’s consumed it in a couple of days.”

Sykes added: “What I’d like to do is to release tracks from each of these new records whenever it feels relevant and will resonate, rather than having to wait. When a moment hits me, the best thing I feel that I can do is write a song about it. It’s a very loose plan. If we want to collaborate with an electronic artist and drop that track whenever, then we will.”

Bring Me The Horizon are expected to announce details of the first ‘Posthuman’ EP in the coming weeks.