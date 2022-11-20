Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre

Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below.

Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years,” said a statement from the group.

However, following their performance at Coachella, Brockhampton revealed that farewell album ‘The Family’ would be released.

That record finally dropped on Thursday (November 17) along with the news that surprise album ‘TM’ would be released the following day. The group also confirmed they would be performing one last show at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Taking to the stage last night (November 19), the group started with the live debut of ‘The Family’’s lead single ‘Big Pussy’ before performing tracks from across their back catalogue. During the show, Brockhampton performed pandemic singles ‘NST’ and ‘Baby Bull’ for the first time, while ‘TM’’s ‘New Shoes’ also got its live debut.

cant believe we got a chance to hear baby bull live ANOTHER TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES😭 #brockhampton pic.twitter.com/ClT1HA9XPX — jia ☆ジ (@ssamdiswaggie) November 20, 2022

Brockhampton played:

‘Big Pussy’

‘BUMP’

‘STAR’

‘GOLD’

‘FACE’

‘QUEER’

‘GUMMY’

‘SWEET’

‘SWAMP’

‘ZIPPER’

‘HOTTIE’

‘BLEACH’

‘SISTER’

‘1999 WILDFIRE’

‘1997 DIANA’

‘NEW ORLEANS’

‘J’OUVERT’

‘DISTRICT’

‘SUGAR’

‘BOY BYE’

‘NST’

‘BABY BULL’

‘BUZZCUT’

‘NEW SHOES’

‘SUMMER’

‘BOOGIE’

Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract shared a statement following the release of ‘The Family’.

“As most of us did, I shut down once I hit middle school,” he wrote. “I was afraid to be vulnerable with my mom. I remember not feeling good enough for my dad. I remember pretending to be somebody new depending on who I was around. I used to wanna be an actor, My 14-year-old self was in pain. I was lost. Trapped. And so I dreamt. For reasons similar, but unique, everyone in this group dreamt too.”

He explained that the post on the Kanye West fan forum where the band famously met in 2012 was an “olive branch”.

“Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted out own trees. I had a vision when I posted, but the way it would end up not only changing my life but having an impact on the culture we grew up on? Thank you.”

Following the show, he took to Twitter to ask “what do I do now I ain’t gotta job no more?”