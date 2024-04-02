Watch Bruce Springsteen chat to Larry David in new ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ episode

Bruce Springsteen has made a cameo in the newest Curb Your Enthusiasm episode – watch it below.

The Boss stopped by the ninth episode of Larry David‘s hit HBO TV show, which is currently airing its final season. In the episode, Springsteen meets with David to talk about the comedian’s latest antics in Atlanta. The fictional David is currently awaiting trial in Georgia for offering water to a voter outside of a polling place, which is currently outlawed in the state.

During their conversation, David has found himself responsible for giving Springsteen Covid due to a water glass debacle, forcing the rockstar to cancel his farewell shows.

The storyline is a parody of Springsteen’s 2023 tour, during which the musician had to play a stripped back show in Dallas due to three of his band members dropping out thanks to Covid.

The latest episode also saw Springsteen admit he avoids calls from Eagles frontman Don Henley after listening to “two seconds” of an album he sent him and hating it. Watch the moment below:

Bruce Springsteen in Curb your Enthusiasm.

Doesn’t get much better.. pic.twitter.com/fKljN3H7VP — • ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) April 1, 2024

Recently, David caught flack for his storyline on Georgia’s polling laws, attracting the ire of a Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for mocking Trump supporters.

In the episode, David was arrested for offering a voter a sip of water while queuing at a polling booth on a boiling hot day.

Responding to the episode, Greene criticised the comedian for portraying conservatives as “racists and rednecks”, adding: “We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!”

David also made headlines for jokingly attacking Elmo on live television, an act that was furiously criticised by actor Will Wheaton, who called him “a stupid, self-centred, tone deaf asshole”.

The current series has been confirmed to be Curb‘s final season, with David stating: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.

“And so ‘Larry David’, I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

In other news, David has slammed “sociopath” Donald Trump in a new interview.