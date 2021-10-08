Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Sherry Darling’ from unreleased ‘Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts’ film

A performance of ‘Sherry Darling’ from Bruce Springsteen’s Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts has been shared ahead of the concert film’s worldwide release next month.

Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, is a concert film of Springsteen and The E Street Band containing never-before released performances from the band’s Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts and full footage of the band’s entire setlist.

The concerts were held between September 21-22, 1979 at the iconic New York venue when The Boss was between his fourth and fifth studio albums, ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’ and ‘The River’. ‘Sherry Darling’, a clip of which you can watch below’, was unreleased at the time of the recording but later featured on ‘The River’.

In the video Springsteen, who was aged 31 at the time, is seen shaking his hips and leaning in to address the crowd in the front rows.

Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts was edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm film alongside remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain.

It’s released worldwide digitally in HD on November 16, followed by physical formats (CD and DVD, CD with Blu-Ray and vinyl) on November 23. Pre-order here.

Zimny said of the work: “A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979. I quickly realised that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary Seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage.

“Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored ninety minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods.”

Meanwhile, handwritten lyrics to Springsteen songs ‘Thunder Road’, ‘For You’, and ‘Night’ are set to go under the hammer at auction later this month.