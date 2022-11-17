Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Bruce Springsteen has performed live renditions of ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on The Tonight Show.

Springsteen performed the tracks – both lifted from his recent soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’ – as part of his three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week.

On Tuesday’s (November 15) episode, Springsteen played album track ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’, which is a cover Tyrone Davis’ namesake original, released in 1970. Watch that below:

Springsteen followed up that performance with his final appearance on the talk show last night (November 16), taking to the stage for his version of Commodores’ 1985 song ‘Nightshift’. That cover was first released as a single for ‘Only The Strong Survive’ last month.

Watch Springsteen’s Fallon performance of ‘Nightshift’ below:

Although Springsteen’s three-night Fallon residency – which marked his first appearance on the show as a musical guest – has concluded, The Boss is set to return to the show for a Thanksgiving episode later this month

During a sit-down interview with Fallon on Monday, Springsteen settled the debate around the lyrics to his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. The Boss admitted that although the song’s opening lyric is written as “Mary’s dress waves”, he’s replaced the final word with “sways” during live performances for 50 years.

In addition to Springsteen’s take on of Davis, Wilson and Commodores, the tracklist for ‘Only The Strong Survive’ also features soul covers of songs by Jerry Butler (the title track), Frankie Valli (‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’), and The Temptations (‘I Wish It Would Rain)’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The Boss shines a light on the greats of the past and leans into his full vocal prowess with this beautiful celebration of soul music.”

A day after its release, Springsteen revealed that he had scrapped an “entire record” to make way for ‘Only The Strong Survive). Speaking of the shelved project in an interview with Edith Bowman, Springsteen said: “I made an entire record that I threw out, and it’ll show up in different places, and there were some good things on it but didn’t feel quite right.”