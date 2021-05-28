Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their second live performance as Silk Sonic at last night’s (May 27) iHeart Radio Music Awards – watch the performance below.

The pair announced the new project back in February, releasing debut single ‘Leave The Door Open’ the following month.

After they made their live debut at the Grammys in March, the pair have now shared the stage once again.

At the iHeartRadio bash at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the duo played ‘Leave The Door Open’, which appears on their debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

Watch the performance below.

Back in 2017, Mars and .Paak toured extensively together, with the latter opening for Mars on his 24K Magic world tour.

Upon its release, which is yet to be finalised, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ will mark the first studio album from Mars since 2016’s ’24K Magic’.

.Paak, meanwhile, released his last full-length album in 2019. Reviewing ‘Ventura’, NME wrote: “The truth is that ‘Ventura’ isn’t a patch on ‘Malibu’, and neither was ‘Oxnard’, though each explored similar territory, sonically and thematically.

“Maybe he needs to regroup, take a longer break between releases, and figure out what the next tetralogy sounds like. As winning streaks go, though, Anderson .Paak has proved himself heavyweight champion of the heart.”

Last year, the artist shared new single and video ‘Lockdown’, which arrived on June 19, the unofficial US holiday known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

Elsewhere at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande teamed up to perform their ‘Save Your Tears’ remix. The Weeknd began the performance alone onstage to a masked audience, before being joined by Grande, who delivered her new verse and duetted on the chorus.

The collaborative remix arrived back in April alongside an accompanying, sci fi-styled animated music video. The performance marked the remix’s live debut.