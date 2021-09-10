Watch BTS discuss fame with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on YouTube’s ‘Released’

BTS and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have released their special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released.

In the 18-minute episode of the webseries, the boyband talk about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for their latest English-language single ‘Permission To Dance’, and how they feel about the impact they’ve had on ARMYs (the name of BTS’ fandom) around the world.

“It was only a few years ago that I started to study dance professionally. I just liked dancing, so I danced by myself,” said V. “I didn’t care what others thought and just danced whichever way I wanted to. Because I don’t have to be self-conscious when I dance. I just followed where my heart goes, I don’t need permission to dance.”

Later in the clip, Suga also spoke about the “positive impact” they’ve had on people around the world and the “pressure” that comes with that. “[There is a] gap between who [fans] think I am and who I really am,” he said.

“They think I am a good person who can do a lot of things. I was troubled a lot because of that situation but I try very hard to live up to their expectations,” Suga continued. “I think our team have made very bright and good music both in lyrics and in the message. So in that sense, I am making a lot of effort to live as a good person.”

Following the end of the special BTS episode of Released, the boyband dropped a new music video for ‘Permission To Dance’. Dubbed the “Shorts Challenge” version, this new visual features fans from around the world performing to the chart-topping song, including appearances from familiar faces such as Elton John and internet celebrity Eugene Lee Yang of The Try Guys.

Earlier this week on September 8, Billboard announced that ‘Butter’ had returned to the Number One spot on its Hot 100 chart, following the release of the new Megan Thee Stallion-assisted remix.

The collaboration was released shortly after a judge cleared the song and granted Megan permission to release the remix, following the rapper’s earlier claims that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it.

In other BTS news, the group recently spoke about their desire to keep pushing the limits with their English releases, saying that “language doesn’t matter to us that much like [it did in] the past”.

“You know, we want to transcend everything, even ourselves too. I guess that’s the power of music”, added BTS leader RM. He then went on to assure fans that there are no “borders, boundaries or limits” when it comes to their releases.