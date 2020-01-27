News Music News

Watch BTS become first Korean act to perform at the Grammys with Lil Nas X collaboration

The rapper was also joined by Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus

Rhian Daly
BTS Lil Nas X Grammys 2020
BTS and Lil Nas X CREDIT: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony tonight (January 26).

The rapper was performing his viral hit single ‘Old Town Road’ at the LA event and was joined by artists who featured on the official remixes of the song.

After Lil Nas opened the performance from a makeshift living room that featured a Kobe Bryant jersey in tribute to the late basketball star, the rapper opened a door and moved across the stage to join BTS. The Korean group’s leader RM then delivered his verse from the ‘Seoul Town Road’ remix, while the rest of the band joined in on the chorus.

The performance also featured appearances from Mason Ramsey, Diplo playing a banjo, Nas, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Watch the performance below.

During the ceremony, Lil Nas X picked up two awards – Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of ‘Old Town Road’.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie Eilish took a clean sweep of the Big Four awards of the night – Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

The pop star also gave her debut performance at the Grammys, delivering a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’ on which she was accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas.

