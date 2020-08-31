Watch BTS give live debut of new single ‘Dynamite’ at MTV VMAs 2020

BTS have performed their record-breaking new single ‘Dynamite’ live for the first time at the MTV VMAs 2020.

After picking up the awards for Best Group and Best K-pop earlier in the night, the band gave the debut performance of the English-language song remotely from Seoul.

Dressed in retro suits, the seven-piece band’s performance was made to look like they were performing from New York. The backgrounds behind the group included from DUMBO, Times Square and in front of the Manhattan Skyline. Watch footage of the performance below now.

Speaking to NME earlier this week, BTS said it was “an honour” to debut the track at the VMAs. “Although we will be connecting from Seoul, we’re excited at the opportunity to perform alongside many incredible artists,” they added. “We’d like to credit our ARMYs for their unbelievable support that allowed us to participate in amazing opportunities like this.”

After the performance, BTS also won the award for Best Pop, beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

‘Dynamite’ became the group’s highest-charting single in the UK so far on Friday (August 28), landing at Number 3 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

The track also broke the record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours, racking up 101.1million views within its first day of release. The record was previously held by BLACKPINK for their June 2020 single ‘How You Like That’.

Of ‘Dynamite’, BTS told NME: “We came across the song while working on our new album. When we first heard the demo, the upbeat sound and energy of the track instantly cheered us up. We wanted ‘Dynamite’ to deliver a message of hope to our fans in these difficult times, so this disco-pop genre track felt like the perfect fit.”

The Korean superstars will release their new album later this year and are due to perform live in Seoul in October. Their latest concert film Break The Silence: The Movie will be released in the UK on September 10 and follows the band on their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour.