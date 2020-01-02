Watch BTS cap off a huge year with New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square

BTS capped off a huge 2019 by giving a special New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

The Korean band joined the like of Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, and Sam Hunt in New York to appear at the annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration.

The seven-piece group took to the stage around 10:40pm to play two songs from their latest album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. They began with ‘Make It Right’, which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, starting the song on the area’s famous TKTS steps before walking through Times Square to finish the track on the main stage.

BTS finished their short set with their Halsey collaboration ‘Boy With Luv’. They later returned to the stage to count down to the new year and watch the ball drop. You can watch footage of their performances below now.

In 2019, BTS continued their run of record-breaking behaviour, including becoming the first Korean act to sell out Wembley Stadium, the first Korean act to score a UK Number One album, and the first Korean act to present at the Grammys.

In October, they brought their ‘Love Yourself’ era to a close with three sold-out shows at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. In a review of the final night, NME said: “‘This concert is final but it’s also another start,’ Suga notes wisely earlier in the night. Right now, no one outside of BTS’ camp knows for sure what that start will be and what will come next. Whatever it is though, you can bet it will be even bigger and even better than the highest of their highs so far.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ label BigHit Entertainment recently teased the announcement of a new tour for 2020. The label shared a poster on their Twitter account on Christmas Eve, captioned: “April 2020. Stay tuned.”

Fans are also anticipating a new album this year, thought to be called ‘Map Of The Soul: Shadow’. The band have confirmed they have been working on new material, including during a speech at the Meet Asian Music Awards in December.