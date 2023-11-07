Watch BTS’ Jungkook perform ‘Standing Next To You’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS’ Jungkook has performed a rendition of his new solo track ‘Standing Next To You’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Check out footage of the moment below.

The appearance on the US chat show marked the television debut of the song, and saw the K-pop star take to the stage with some pretty impressive choreography.

For the first part of the track, Jungkook sang the opening verse alone on the dark stage, illuminated by a warm yellow light, before he was joined on stage by an array of backing dancers.

The performance also arrived three days after the BTS member shared his long-awaited solo record, ‘Golden’. Released on Friday (November 3), the record was preceded by two singles: ‘Seven’ featuring Latto and ‘3D’ with Jack Harlow.

Notably, the former debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since become the fastest song to cross 1billion streams on Spotify. Check out the performance on The Tonight Show in full below.

Prior to taking to the stage on the chat show, Jungkook sat down to talk with Fallon about the new solo release, and revealed that he still has a fear of microwaves.

“I was looking through some interviews with you, and this question made me laugh,” Fallon began. “It said, ‘What is the scariest thing in the world for you?’ And your answer was: ‘A microwave. I always worry that it will explode.’ What are you talking about?”

“Well, when I was young, I used to be afraid,” Jungkook responded in English, before revealing that the phobia is ongoing and mimicking the sound of an explosion.

When asked if fans across the globe can expect a full-blown tour from the singer anytime soon, the artist responded: “ I want to complement them more and make more songs [first], and maybe when I’m ready I can do the tour in full swing.”

He also made a nod towards his upcoming live show at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, which is set to take place on November 20 and will be available to watch internationally via a livestream.

In other Jungkook news, last week his new album ‘Golden’ received a four-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly describing the LP as one that “proves he’s more than up to the task” of holding up the K-pop scene.

“While Jungkook’s creative contributions to his debut solo album are limited – he has no writing or production credits, but is described as having “curated” these songs to “reflect his artistry” – he embodies each song’s emotions and style with ease; a musical chameleon becoming each new sound,” it read.

“For the most part, ‘Golden’ works and achieves exactly what its mission seemingly is – capture Jungkook’s multifaceted artistry, charismatic vocals and irresistible pop appeal in 10 easily palatable songs primed for commercial success.”