News Music News

Watch BTS perform ‘Black Swan’ live for the first time

It’s the first track from ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’…

Nick Reilly
BTS late late show
BTS perform on The Late Late Show CREDIT: YouTube/The Late Late Show

BTS have debuted their new single ‘Black Swan’ live for the first time.

Appearing on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the K-Pop giants delivered a suitably mysterious performance of the track, previously described by NME as a “haunting melancholy curveball”.

Taking to the darkened stage in entirely black outfits, the seven members were flanked by tall black trees to suit the aesthetic of the track – which seemingly suggests that they will take a more mature direction on  ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

Advertisement

The group then sat down with Corden himself, and discussed their huge appearance  at the Grammys last weekend where they joined rapper Lil Nas X on stage for a performance of his  hit Old Town Road.

‘Everything about that night was so special,’ J-Hope said. ‘BTS and K-pop on stage, we couldn’t believe it.’

RM chimed in: ‘It felt like K-pop was recognised worldwide by Alicia’, referring to host Alicia Keys name-dropping them in a song.

It comes as they prepare to release ‘Map of The Soul: 7’ in February, ahead of a world tour that sees them stopping off for two shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium this summer.

Advertisement

In a review of Black Swan, NME’s Rhian Daly said it’s “Far from an immediate, radio-friendly choice, its hook is understated and swallowed by the distorted production. But that’s no bad thing.”

They also released an accompanying art film, which sees an elaborate dance performance by Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia of the MN Dance Company from Slovenia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.