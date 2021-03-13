Watch BTS perform ‘Dynamite’ as part of MusiCares virtual benefit concert

BTS kicked off Grammys weekend last night (March 12) with a performance at MusiCares’ ‘Music On A Mission’ virtual benefit concert.

Taking to the stage at the Peace Hall at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea, the K-pop giants performed their Grammy-nominated (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) song ‘Dynamite’, with band member Jungkook on drums.

The ‘Music On A Mission’ benefit was put on to help raise proceeds for members of the music industry severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Other performers on the night included HAIM, John Legend, H.E.R. and Jhené Aiko.

The concert is available to watch in full through March 19 via the MusiCares website.

Watch BTS’ performance of ‘Dynamite’ below:

BTS are among the artists set to perform during Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Other performers on the night will include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

Joining them will be Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Haim, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.

According to a post on the official Grammys website, “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all”.

The Grammy Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday (Mar 14) at 8pm EST/1am GMT on CBS, Paramount+ and Grammy.com.

Meanwhile, Suga of BTS has made a generous donation to support the treatment of children suffering from cancer.

On Thursday (March 11), South Korean media outlets Yonhap and Korea Times reported that the Big Hit Entertainment artist donated ₩100million (roughly £63,300) to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital on his 28th birthday on March 9.

The donation was made towards child cancer patients in the hospital, which is located in his hometown of Daegu.