Watch BTS’ performance of ‘ON’ in Grand Central terminal for ‘Fallon’

BTS were guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in a special episode filmed entirely around New York’s subway.

The group danced and sang their latest hit ‘ON’ – with backing dancers – during last night’s episode (February 24) in an empty Grand Central terminal after Fallon introduced them.

Their performance comes after they urged their fans to avoid attending their future shows, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The K-pop group are booked to film several TV shows in Seoul, South Korea to promote their highly-anticipated K-pop album, Map Of The Soul: 7.

However, on Monday (24 February), the group streamed a press conference with no studio audience present.

Jimin told the camera: “Health is always on our minds these days, and our messages of facing your inner self and loving yourself are ultimately only possible when you’re healthy.

“Especially since it is very risky outside these days. I hope you take care of yourself.”

In a statement ahead of the event, the band’s management elaborated: “We have decided to fully co-operate with the government’s policy to refrain from holding events with a massive number of participants in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We would like to advise fans to refrain from visiting the venue of the press conference for your own safety, and ask you to support BTS by watching the press conference via livestreaming.”

Meanwhile, BTS have announced a huge show at London’s Twickenham Stadium as part of their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour.

After Big Hit Entertainment previously teased that the K-Pop group would hit the road once more, it’s been confirmed that they will play London’s Twickenham Stadium between July 3-4.

They’ll then continue the European leg of the tour with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.