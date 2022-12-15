Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Indigo’ songs live for the first time

BTS’ RM has shared footage of him performing songs from his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ live for the first time.

The rapper and leader of the Korean group held an intimate concert at the Rolling Hall venue in Seoul on December 5, which was filmed.

Only 200 fans were able to attend the special show, where they weren’t allowed to take photos or film on their phones.

“Because this was my dream concert hall. Finally,” RM said at the beginning of the video. Rolling Hall is located in the district of Hongdae, where the rapper performed as a teenager on the underground hip-hop scene.

The star performed in front of a backdrop bearing his moniker, designed to look like a piece of artwork. Before the second song of the set, he told the crowd, “Let’s keep the vibe up,” before conducting them in shouting the song’s title in time with the music.

“Welcome to live in Seoul, Rolling Hall,” he added midway through the track. “Shout out to all the still lives out there.”

Although not all of the collaborators featured on ‘Indigo’ could join RM at the special concert, a handful of guests did join the rapper on stage. Kim Sawol appeared for the folk song ‘Forg_tful’, while Paul Cobain came out for his verse on ‘Closer’ and Colde performed his part in ‘Hectic’. ‘Wild Flower’, the album’s lead single, was bolstered by the appearance of Cherry Filter singer youjeen.

After performing tracks from the album, RM also treated the audience to some of his solo tracks – ‘Persona’ from BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and his Balming Tiger collaboration ‘Sexy Nukim’. Watch the performance in full above.

RM played:

‘Yun’

‘Still Life’

‘All Day’

‘Closer (with Paul Blanco)’

‘Lonely’

‘Forg_tful (with Kim Sawol)’

‘Hectic (with Colde)’

‘Wild Flower (with youjeen)’

‘Sexy Nukim’

‘Persona’

In a five-star review of ‘Indigo’, NME wrote: “[This] is an album that feels unperturbed by current trends and sounds most likely to score a hit, instead focusing on building its own inimitable world. It’s too early to tell if the record will help the BTS leader achieve his goal of creating something truly timeless but, in this moment, ‘Indigo’ feels like a masterpiece with the potential to be remembered as a classic.”

Speaking to NME about the record, RM reflected on why he wanted Erykah Badu to feature on its opening track, ‘Yun’. “Her voice is really magical and has its own power – it’s like a spell,” he began, saying he had decided to approach her after hearing her on Robert Glasper’s ‘Afro Blue’. “It really changes me and moves me somewhere.”

Earlier this week (December 12), another video performance of four songs from ‘Indigo’ was released, which found RM performing them in different spaces across the New York gallery Dia Beacon.