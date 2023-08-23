Watch BTS’ V dance to ‘Hype Boy’ with NewJeans

BTS‘ V and NewJeans have met up to dance to the girl group’s hit single ‘Hype Boy’.

NewJeans recently shared a new clip of BTS member V joining them in the practice studio to dance to their 2022 hit single ‘Hype Boy’ across their social media accounts.

The video opens with the BTS singer posing for the camera before it pans out to reveal the NewJeans members around him as they begin to dance to the song’s choreography.

Notably, both acts’ labels are under the same parent company, HYBE. V also recently teamed up with NewJeans’ label ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin to work on the creative direction of his upcoming debut solo record ‘Layover’.

In a recent interview with W Korea, the BTS singer explained why he had decided to work with Min for his album, revealing that he was inspired by her work on girl group f(x)’s 2013 album ‘Pink Tape’ during her time under SM Entertainment.

“I wanted to show a different side of my music compared to my past works and collaborating seemed like the best way to achieve that,” V shared. “Our collaborative discussions were productive, encompassing every detail, and the entire collaboration process was seamless.”

V’s debut album will include the songs ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’, which he released earlier this month. ‘Layover’ will be released in full on September 8. The release will make the vocalist the fifth member of BTS to drop a solo album. Meanwhile, bandmate Jungkook has shared plans to release his solo album by November.