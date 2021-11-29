Watch Budjerah, Ngaiire and Gretta Ray cover The Temper Trap’s ‘Sweet Disposition’

Budjerah has teamed up with Gretta Ray and Ngaiire for a cover of The Temper Trap’s well-known hit ‘Sweet Disposition’.

The cover was broadcast by ABC music series The Sound, which is produced in partnership with Mushroom Group. Joined by the Yavusa Choir, the cover remains loyal to The Temper Trap’s original, with all three acts taking part in the chorus.

Watch Budjerah, Ngaiire and Gretta Ray’s cover of ‘Sweet Disposition’ below:

Advertisement

Budjerah, Ngaiire and Ray all released records this year. Budjerah shared his debut self-titled EP back in March, while Ngaiire released her third album, ‘3’, and Ray shared her debut LP, ‘Begin To Look Around’, in August.

All three acts were also nominated at this year’s ARIA Awards, the ceremony for which was held last week. While Ngaiire and Ray missed out in their respective categories, Budjerah went home with the inaugural Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award.

“Thank you to Michael. I only spoke to him twice but he opened a lot of doors for me,” he said during his acceptance speech, “I just can’t believe it, this is insane, thank you.”