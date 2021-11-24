Budjerah performs ‘Missing You’ before giving tearful speech at the 2021 ARIAs

Budjerah delivered an intimate and powerful performance at the 2021 ARIA Awards, moments before winning one of the evening’s big awards.

As it started to rain at the event’s venue, Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, Budjerah took to the stage to perform his debut single ‘Missing You’, taken from his self-titled EP released earlier this year.

Directly after his performance, Gretta Ray delivered a performance of her recent single ‘Love Me Right’, taken from her debut album ‘Begin To Look Around’. Watch those performances below:

Shortly after their performances wrapped, Budjerah returned to the stage to accept the award for Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist. In a tearful speech, he said that though he only met Gudinski twice, the late music mogul “opened so many doors” for him.

Prior to accepting his award, a tribute for Gudinski played with words from Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Barnes, Vance Joy and more. Gudinski passed away in March of this year, aged 68.

“He’d literally turn up to tour in the middle of Asia, for just one night, and sit with me, drink wine and play me music,” Sheeran said.

“Every time I would see him, he would have a new band or a new artist or a new rapper that he would play me. It wouldn’t even be an artist signed to his label, it was just Australian music he was excited about.”

The biggest winner of the evening was Genesis Owusu, who took home four ARIA awards including Album of the Year’. In his speech, Owusu who also opened the ceremony with a medley performance of tracks from his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, said that he and his supporters “knew the power in who we were and what we created.”

“For all those people, Goon Club worldwide, eccentrics, Black people, know that it’s not for us to change for people but for people to catch up and see what they’ve been missing out on,” Owusu said.