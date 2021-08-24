Watch Bugs erupt into a cathartic live set in ‘Decisions, Commitments & Plans’ video

Brisbane punk outfit Bugs have shared an emotive film clip for their new single, ‘Decisions, Commitments & Plans’.

The bulk of the clip shows frontman Connor Brooker walking down a street and singing the track’s lyrics directly to the viewer – in slow-motion, of course – before he steps into the band’s rehearsal room and straps on his guitar, the full band launching into an eruptive performance drenched in a deep blue spotlight and a smoke machine’s haze.

Take a look at the video for ‘Decisions, Commitments & Plans’, directed by longtime collaborator Harley Jones, below:

“We wanted to keep the focus of the viewer on the lyrics and intimacy of the topic,” Brooker said in a press release, “hence the concept being simple.

“We didn’t want too much of a chaotic visual taking away from the music, but as the last chorus explodes we wanted to match that feeling of unbridled release hence the last scene juxtaposing the mood of the first two-and-a-half minutes. Hot take from the day: smoke machines are great value from Bunnings.”

Bugs released ‘Decisions, Commitments & Plans’ as a single last week, marking their second release for 2021 after they dropped ‘Diamond’ back in March.

Upon release, Brooker described the new track as “a slow, sad song about struggling to see things through”. He also added that he believes ‘Decisions, Commitments & Plans’ is his “favourite Bugs single that we’ve ever put out”.

Following multiple delays, Bugs have two (sold-out) shows left on their tour in support of ‘Diamond’, both taking place on Thursday September 16 at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. The band are also set to perform at Canberra’s Stonefest come October, Brisbane’s Open Season festival in November, and the 2022 edition of the UNIFY Gathering in regional Victoria.