Watch Bugs take on Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’

Brisbane rock act Bugs has covered Mallrat’s 2019 hit ‘Charlie’ for triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’. Watch it below.

While the original is synth-driven summery pop, Bugs turn it into a straightforward Aussie rock number with guitar work, heavy percussion and backup vocals from Newcastle band RAAVE TAPES. They also add a snippet of Rusted Root’s seminal hit ‘Send Me On My Way’.

The band also performed their original 2019 song, ‘Seriously’. Watch it here:

Mallrat herself, real name Grace Shaw, has given the cover the tick of approval, commenting on YouTube, “Killed it… I love everything about this.”

‘Charlie’ made a big impact on Australian listeners last year, coming in all the way at #3 on triple j’s 2019 Hottest 100.

Bugs revealed in a press statement that they’ve met Charlie himself aka Mallrat’s dog. “Grace’s dad Luke had us over a few weeks ago to meet the superstar man himself,” the band said.

“We’re actually not sure if the song or the dog is cuter! I’ve been pulling Charlie’s hair off the pants I wore for weeks and I’m not even mad about it.”

Bugs are about to embark on a national tour in support of WAAX, kicking off in March. Meanwhile, Mallrat is setting out on a national tour of her own following her run of shows with Groovin The Moo.