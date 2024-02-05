Watch Burna Boy perform with Brandy and 21 Savage at Grammys 2024

Burna Boy was joined by Brandy and 21 Savage during his live performance of ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ at the 2024 Grammys.

The Afrobeats star took to the stage at this year’s edition of the Recording Academy awards show, which took place yesterday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Burna Boy performed a medley of tracks from his 2023 LP ‘I Told Them…’ beginning with ‘On Form’ followed by ‘City Boys’ and ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’. ‘

Set with a backdrop of buildings and dancers, the singer was joined by Brandy and 21 Savage for the latter of the tracks. All three were dressed in vibrant red accents with Brandy wearing a black trench coat with red boots, Burna Boy in a red jacket and jeans and 21 Savage sporting an all red leather outfit.

Advertisement

Burna Boy also made Grammy’s history as the first African artist to ever perform on the main stage at the award ceremony since its inception. He was also the first African Artist to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, BRIT Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards. Check out the full performance below.

Burna Boy has become the first African Artiste to perform at The Grammys twice. He is the first African Artiste to perform at The Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BRIT Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards. pic.twitter.com/pMxLjPr4b2 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 5, 2024

Burna Boy was nominated for four Grammy Awards including Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In other Grammy news, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs for a performance of her 1988 hit ‘Fast Car’.

Combs helped give the track a resurgence last year when he released a cover of the song. His version has been certified double platinum in the US and won the Single Of The Year and Song Of The Year awards at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards (CMA).

Elsewhere, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career.

Advertisement

Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.