Watch Cable Ties’ studio performance from Leaps & Bounds Music Festival

Cable Ties have released footage of their studio performance from the virtual Leaps & Bounds music festival last month.

The Melbourne punk trio performed from A Secret Location Studios for the festival. The set was recorded and premiered this morning on Merge’s Youtube channel, with a “special” Australian screening on Poison City’s channel set for tomorrow night (July 11).

In place of a ticket price, the band have asked viewers to donate to organisations fighting for justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have died in police custody. These are predominantly a number of GoFundMe pages for the families of David Dungay Junior, Tane Chatfield, Tanya Day and Yuendumu.

Watch Cable Ties’ performance below:

Cable Ties released their second album, ‘Far Enough’, in March. The band were forced to cancel a promotional tour of the US, including an appearance at the cancelled SXSW, after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with NME ahead of ‘Far Enough’, frontwoman Jenny McKechnie said her songwriting had changed since the band’s 2017 eponymous debut.

“My songwriting had to take a different tack, in that the songs have this big, joyous rush to them. They’re uplifting and they’re loud and they command attention and respect. And they ask that you find something to fight for and be hopeful about,” she said.