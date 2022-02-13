Watch Camp Cope make their US TV debut performing unreleased track ‘Sing Your Heart Out’

Camp Cope have made their U.S. television debut with an exclusive three-song live performance of tracks lifted from their forthcoming album, ‘Running With The Hurricane’.

On CBS Saturday Morning (February 12), the Melbourne trio gave a preview of an unreleased track, album closer ‘Sing Your Heart Out’.

‘Sing Your Heart Out’ begins with a gentle piano melody married with a heartfelt vocal tune and lyrics. Soon, a lilting acoustic guitar adds to the depth of the sweet ballad. The texture grows as guitars and percussion grow to add to the power of the song’s heart-warming nature.

Watch Camp Cope and friends perform the song below:

Joining Camp Cope were special guests Alice Ivy on guitar, Rin McArdle on percussion and Jennifer Aslett – a new member introduced to Camp Cope’s live entourage – also on guitar. All three guests also provided backing vocals.

Camp Cope also gave live renditions of the new album’s title track and previously released single ‘Blue’.

Watch Camp Cope performing ‘Blue’ here:

And closing the set with ‘Running With The Hurricane’ below:

The live session was recorded at Sing Sing Recording Studios in Camp Cope’s hometown, where the band also recorded ‘Running With The Hurricane’.

‘Running With The Hurricane’ is due for release on March 25 via Poison City Records. The forthcoming album is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’. When the band put out single ‘Blue’ last November, it marked the first taste of new music from Camp Cope in almost four years.

In July 2021, Camp Cope band leader Georgia Maq teamed up with Ivy – Annika Schmarsel – to release a single ‘Someone Stranger’, a track Maq said at the time was “very much open to interpretation”.