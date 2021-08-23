Watch Cardi B join Migos at Summer Jam festival in New York City

Cardi B joined Migos to perform her verse from ‘Type Shit’ during the trio’s set at NYC’s Summer Jam festival yesterday (August 22).

The rapper spat her bars from the ‘Culture III‘ cut while heavily pregnant with her second child with Migos’ Offset.

Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel and DaBaby were among some of the other performers at the HOT 97-sponsored festival. Bobby Shmurda brought out Rowdy Rebel to the stage with him.

Earlier in the evening, DaBaby addressed the backlash to his insensitive comments about LGBTQ+ people at Rolling Loud festival during his first performance since being dropped from several festival lineups over the past month.

In July, DaBaby faced heavy backlash after telling his crowd at Rolling Loud: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”

During his Summer Jam set he said: “I never in my life meant to offend anybody, you know, and I apologise…that ain’t even how I rock.

“But check this out, other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers are being cry babies.”

Elsewhere, Cardi B has defended her ‘Rumors’ collaborator Lizzo after the singer tearfully discussed online trolls who spread negative comments about her following the single’s release.

“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” Lizzo said recently on Instagram Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

On Twitter, Cardi retweeted the video, standing up for Lizzo and slamming her detractors. “When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” wrote Cardi.

Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda has promised that a joint project with Migos is on its way.