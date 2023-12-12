Watch Caroline Polachek cover Grimes and Dido over ‘Fly To You’ instrumental

Caroline Polachek has treated Melbourne fans by covering Grimes and Dido over her ‘Fly To You’ instrumental.

The singer is currently on tour in Australia, where she played a two-night residency at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre following a stint opening for The 1975. Polachek is playing her most recent album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You‘, which features both Grimes and Dido on the track ‘Fly To You’.

However, Polachek decided to give the collaboration an extra twist last night (December 11). Instead of singing their verses, Polachek sang Grimes’ ‘Delete Forever’ and Dido’s ‘Thank You’ over the instrumental to ‘Fly To You’. Watch the clever blend below:

In our three-star review, NME said: “On her second solo album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, the artist – once a member of US buzzy synth-poppers Chairlift – welcomes that panoramic embrace of the world around her, with all its influences, contradictions and chaos.

“If 2019’s ‘Pang’, was about bottling everything she felt, ‘Desire…’ is about letting it finally flow free.”

Polachek recently released her new single ‘Dang’, which she debuted on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

She has also been vocal about supporting Palestine during the Israel-Hamas crisis, having released merchandise with the proceeds going towards helping Palestinian refugees. Polachek further signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire alongside Dua Lipa, R.E.M’s Michael Stipe, and Killer Mike.